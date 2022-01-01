Beautiful greenhouse-grown buds that are large, pungent, and covered in trichomes. This strain boasts royal purple and lime green buds that have vibrant orange and white hairs throughout. Upon opening the container, an almost eye-watering Sour Patch Kids smell may remind you of being at the movies. The sour scent is followed by an artificial sweet aroma that has nodes of Watermelon, Lemon, and Mango. Dry hit the joint to tease your mind. It is sour to start but finishes with a crisp candy sweetness. The taste is true to the scent. A mild sweet tarts taste followed by sweet, crisp, lemon-lime finish. The smoke is light on the throat, but the taste is nothing short of explosive. A delicious taste followed by uplifting effects that some may describe as energizing. The Super Sour Space Candy provides a sense of clarity that is great for daytime enjoyment.