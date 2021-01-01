About this product

The "dry herb+ v2.0" is the most anticipated vaporizer on the market. We heard our clients loud and clear - you demanded a pure convection uni-body vaporizer that could handle dry herbs, oils/liquids and wax, with a fixed temperature (390 F / 200 C). In addition, the "Dry Herb+ v2.0" is 8% smaller and 17% lighter than the 2014 version; and can support in-line micro USB charging. There is no coil, just a convection baking chamber that prevents burning and maximizes vapor. 80 Minutes/Charge



Kit Includes:

1 - Dry Herb+ v2.0 Uni-body Vaporizer

1 - Rubberized Mouthpiece w/ Removable Filter Screen

1 - Liquid/Wax Drop-In Cup

1 - Packing Tool

1 - Built in 1300 mAh battery

1 - Cleaning Brush

1 - Instruction Manual

1 - Micro USB Charging Cable