Logo for the brand BlackoutX Vapes

BlackoutX Vapes

PREM31R Vape

About this product

The PREM31R 3-in-1 vaporizer is the other most anticipated vaporizer on the market. We heard our clients loud and clear - you demanded a pure convection vaporizer that could handle larger quantities of dry herbs, oils/liquids and wax, with multiple fixed temps (375 F / 410 F / 445 F) in a uni-body device. Additionally, the PREM31R has a large 2200 mAh battery built in and can support in-line charging via micro-USB. There is no coil, just a convection baking chamber that prevents burning and maximizes vapor. 110 Minutes/Charge
