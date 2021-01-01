Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand BlackoutX Vapes

BlackoutX Vapes

Stainless Steel Cartridge for x710

About this product

Don't get stuck without an extra oil cartridge again! Pick up a spare for your x710 kit and stay vaping with twice as much. COMPATIBLE with any 510 thread battery.

Details:

Weight: 1.0 oz
Stainless Steel Cartridge with Glass Chamber
Volume Size: 0.5ml (500mg) or 1.0ml (1gr)
Viscosity Sizing: .5mm / .7mm / .9mm
Logo Print: Yes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!