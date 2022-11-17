About this product
This highly aromatic, tangy, and sweet elixir has a unique flavor and distinctive color. Lip smacking goodness of classic grape jelly, so delicious and full of flavor.
This elixir has mouthwatering flavors, is easy to digest, and is specially formulated with Sunflower Lecithin which provides an increased absorption rate.
Mojo flows through your body for easy dosing – the cleanest most discreet high available, ideal for heavy or light dosing, and celebrated for being the best “bang for your buck” product in our portfolio. Perfect for mixing into beverages, recipes, or by the spoonful, so delicious.
About this brand
Mellow Vibes
Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios.
Mellow Vibes is found in Oregon, Nevada & California dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
#UnleashYourVibe #Mellowvated #GetVibin
