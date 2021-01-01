Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Mellow Vibes Jellies THC 10 Pack Tropical Fusion
About this product
These refreshingly fruity jellies are infused with a cannabinoid hybrid distillate to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer.
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 100mg THC
Total per piece: 10mg THC
Pieces per package: 10
Ingredients: Cane sugar, corn syrup (glucose), water, pectin, decorative sugar, shortening flakes, soy lecithin, natural & artificial flavoring, and distillate cannabis extract.
Our Tropical Fusion jellies have a mix of pineapple, mango, and sweet papaya, it has a delicious tropical flavor that will swiftly evoke the beach when experienced.
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 100mg THC
Total per piece: 10mg THC
Pieces per package: 10
Ingredients: Cane sugar, corn syrup (glucose), water, pectin, decorative sugar, shortening flakes, soy lecithin, natural & artificial flavoring, and distillate cannabis extract.
Our Tropical Fusion jellies have a mix of pineapple, mango, and sweet papaya, it has a delicious tropical flavor that will swiftly evoke the beach when experienced.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!