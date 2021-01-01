About this product

Mellow Vibes Peaces (MVPs) are the Jolliest sweet hard candies on the market. They are infused with hybrid distillate that evokes a vibe unique to each consumer.



Shelf life: 18 months

Activation: 40-70 mins

Total per package: 100mg THC

Total per piece: 10mg THC

Pieces per package: 10



Ingredients: Isomalt (sugar substitute), corn syrup (glucose), distillate cannabis extract, natural and artificial flavoring, shortening flakes, soy lecithin water, and food coloring.



Flavor: A blend of apple and tartness to give that classic sour green apple experience that will make your mouth water every time you think about them.