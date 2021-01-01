About this product

Gourmet Cannabis-Infused Popcorn by Mellow Vibes is the ultimate way to elevate any movie night. This one of a kind savory gluten-free edible is free from any artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and high-fructose corn syrup. We’ve elevated this all-American snack by infusing it with full spectrum distillate — We Be Poppin’!



Activation: 30-45 mins

Total per package: 50mg THC



Mellow Vibes White Cheddar Jalapeno Popcorn has the fiery flavor of jalapeno peppers combined with the smooth and creamy taste of white cheddar cheese. This gluten-free edible is ideal for those that crave a little heat, this scrumptious creation is spicy, cheesy deliciousness!