About this product
Our refreshingly delicious, award-winning, Tropical Fusion jellies are made with real fruit and infused with "Maui Wowi" cannabinoid hybrid distillate with live resin terps to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer. All our jellies are vegan, gluten-free, and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or corn syrup!
Tropical Fusion
Enjoy the taste of fresh mango and succulent guava in this mouth-watering jelly that is well balanced and has a refreshing flavor that evokes the tropics.
Specs:
Strain: Maui Wowie
Dominance: Sativa
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 15-60 mins
Total Per Package: 100mg THC
Total Per Serving: 10mg THC
Available: Single & 5 Pack
Ingredients:
Beet Sugar, Invert Syrup (Beet sugar, Citric acid), Water, Pectin, Fruit Puree, Shortening Flakes (Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Soy Lecithin), Cannabis Extract with Live Resin Cannabis Derived Terpenes, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, and Tartaric Acid.
About this strain
Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.
Maui Wowie effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Mellow Vibes is found in Oregon, Nevada & California dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
#UnleashYourVibe #Mellowvated #GetVibin