Supplement facts:
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, MCT Oil, USP GRADE Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol, natural and artificial flavors.
Suggested Use: Orally ingest 1 ml (full dropper) daily as needed.
Warnings: Consult your physician before using if you are suffering from a medical condition(s), taking other medication, are pregnant, or nursing. Do not take if under 18 years old.
Allergen Information: Manufactured in a facility which produces products that may contain nuts, dairy, wheat, gluten, egg, and soy.
KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN PETS STORE AWAY FROM HEAT, LIGHT, AND HUMIDITY.
