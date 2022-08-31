Ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD, Popcorn, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Canola Oil, Natural Butter Flavor, Annatto ( for color), Contains Milk.



Allergen Information: Manufactured in a facility which produces products that may contain nuts, dairy, gluten, egg, ​and soy.



Keep out from the reach of children and pets. Always store products at room temperature. Do not expose to excessive heat or moisture.