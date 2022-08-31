About this product
Ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD, Popcorn, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Canola Oil, Natural Butter Flavor, Annatto ( for color), Contains Milk.
Allergen Information: Manufactured in a facility which produces products that may contain nuts, dairy, gluten, egg, and soy.
Keep out from the reach of children and pets. Always store products at room temperature. Do not expose to excessive heat or moisture.
