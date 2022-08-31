SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE



Ingredients: Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, Full Spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol), Flavoring



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drugs Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. Always store the product at room temperature. Do not expose to excessive heat or moisture.



ALLERGEN INFORMATION:

Manufactured in a facility which produces products that may contain nuts, dairy, wheat, gluten, egg, and soy.



Do not use if you are taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOI) medication, stimulants, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication, under the influence of alcohol, if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or operating heavy machinery.