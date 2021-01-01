Blazing Trails Tours
DIY Cannabis Class - Tincture, Topicals & Capsules
About this product
Learn the process for making cannabis tincture, topical and capsules at home! Get helpful and useful information on dosing and how to properly utilize the products based on your body's needs. Also receive our full educational presentation on cannabis history and laws, the Endocannabinoid System and have all your burning questions answered in a welcoming setting for beginners and cannabis experts alike!
