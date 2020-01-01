 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Blazing Trails Tours
Blazing Trails Tours Cover Photo

Blazing Trails Tours

Bend, Oregon's Premier Cannabis Tour Company

Blazing Trails | Cannabis Tours | Bend Oregon | Knowledgeable and Experienced Guides
Blazing Trails | Cannabis Tours | Bend Oregon | Knowledgeable and Experienced Guides
Blazing Trails | Cannabis Tours | Bend Oregon | Fun, entertaining and educational
Blazing Trails | Cannabis Tours | Bend Oregon | Fun, entertaining and educational
Blazing Trails | Cannabis Tours | Bend Oregon | Swag bag valued at up to $30 in gifts and coupons
Blazing Trails | Cannabis Tours | Bend Oregon | Swag bag valued at up to $30 in gifts and coupons
Blazing Trails | Cannabis Tours | Bend Oregon | Talk to industry pros, all your questions answered
Blazing Trails | Cannabis Tours | Bend Oregon | Talk to industry pros, all your questions answered
Blazing Trails | Cannabis Tours | Bend Oregon | Educational and entertaining Bend tour company
Blazing Trails | Cannabis Tours | Bend Oregon | Educational and entertaining Bend tour company

About Blazing Trails Tours

Cannabis tours being offered in Bend, Oregon let you experience marijuana legalization and tour Bend with knowledgeable and entertaining industry guides. Whether you’re interested in medical marijuana, growing cannabis, navigating a dispensary, or if you’re looking for unique things to do in Bend, our pot tour will surely stimulate your mind and answer all your burning questions. Embark on a guided educational tour spotlighting Bend's cannabis industry. Visit locally-owned businesses including state certified cannabis testing lab, smoking accessory shop, gardening center, marijuana grow facility and adult-use dispensaries. Includes presentation featuring The Endocannabinoid System, cannabis consumer safety and Oregon State cannabis history and law. Let all your burning cannabis questions be answered by knowledgeable industry professionals. Have a one of a kind experience and light up your life with one of these intriguing tours today!

Tours

more products

Available in

United States, Oregon