Rolling papers and pre rolled cones shouldn’t be boring - Try our famous Blazy Susan Pink Pre Rolled Cones! Proudly vegan and non-GMO, our Pink Papers and Pink Pre Rolled Cones are made in France using premium materials that deliver a high-quality slow burn with no added aftertaste or unwanted smell!



These are the tried and true classics - the original Blazy cones. Our cones are our most popular product line for a reason. Even for those who can roll perfect joints, cones are still a great thing to have on hand. Sometimes you don't have time to twist up a joint. Sometimes you just don't feel like it. Sometimes you need to share with someone who can't roll. Either way, ever real stoner could stand to have some cones on hand at all times!



Our 50 count cone jar is by far our most popular size. This is a great option, both in terms of value and convenience. The jar is a perfect size to throw in your bag when you're on the go, or to leave at home on your smoking station. Whether you're trying our cones for the first time, or doing your monthly re-up, the 50 count is the go to choice for people in the know.



Comes with:



50 x Blazy Susan Pink Cones