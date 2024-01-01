About this product
Indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience with Bliss CBD Relax Bath Bomb. Infused with premium CBD isolate, essential oils, and natural ingredients, this bath bomb is designed to help you unwind and melt away the stresses of the day.
The combination of essential oils provides a soothing and calming aroma that helps promote relaxation, while the CBD isolate helps to ease tension and soothe muscles.
Our Relax Bath Bomb is also enriched with skin-nourishing ingredients such as coconut oil and epsom salt, which help to moisturize and soften your skin, leaving it feeling smooth and silky.
Bliss CBD Relax Bath Bomb is free from harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances, ensuring that you're getting a natural and safe product that is gentle on your skin. It's the perfect way to treat yourself to some much-needed self-care and relaxation after a long day.
Simply drop the bath bomb into a warm bath and watch as it fizzes and dissolves, releasing its therapeutic benefits. So go ahead, indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience and enjoy the blissful benefits of CBD with our Relax Bath Bomb.
Relax CBD Bath Bomb
About this product
About this brand
Bliss CBD Company
At Bliss CBD, we are constantly innovating to bring the most cutting-edge CBD products to the market, using the latest scientific research and technology to create products that truly make a difference in the lives of our customers.
Bliss CBD is a company dedicated to bringing the highest quality CBD products to the market. We believe in the power of CBD to improve overall health and well-being, and are committed to providing our customers with the best selection of CBD products available.
Our team is made up of experts in the CBD industry, including scientists, researchers, and product developers. We work closely with farmers and extractors to ensure that our products are made using only the finest, all-natural ingredients. All of our products are carefully crafted and lab tested for purity and potency.
At Bliss CBD, we are passionate about the potential benefits of CBD and are dedicated to helping our customers find the right products for their needs. Whether you are looking for tinctures, topicals, or any other type of CBD product, we have something for everyone.
Thank you for choosing Bliss CBD. We are confident that you will love our products and the positive impact they can have on your overall health and well-being.
