Bloom County
Quatro Kush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Quattro Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
28% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
28% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!