Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Bloom County

Bloom County

Quatro Kush

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Quattro Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
28% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
28% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!