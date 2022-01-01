• Per Bottle: 600 mg CBG, 600 mg CBD

• Per Serving: 5 mg CBG, 5 mg CBD

• 120 1/4 ml servings

• Gluten-Free, Kosher-Certified, Non-GMO



Formulated with organic olive oil for those with sensitive digestion, this soothing combination featuring full-spectrum CBG-rich whole-plant hemp extract is said to support gut health alongside mind-body balance and an overall sense of wellness—so you can make each day a better day.



True Full-Spectrum Oil

Derived from a unique, specific strain of hemp, full-spectrum CBG-rich whole-plant hemp extract is blended with our full-spectrum CBD.



Benefits of CBG

Hemp-derived CBD is said to encourage mind-body balance, relaxation and an overall sense of wellness. This combination featuring full-spectrum CBG is said to support mind-body balance, an overall sense of wellness and relaxation as well as support of gut health.



Crafted with Safety & Quality in Mind

Our products are made from responsibly grown hemp and meticulously lab-tested for purity and consistency. Each also supports our 1-for-1 program: For every product sold, we donate a healthy meal to a food-insecure person.



Ingredients

Organic Cold-Pressed Olive Oil, Organic Whole-Plant Hemp Extract, CBG-Rich Whole-Plant Hemp Extract.