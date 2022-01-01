This firm hands-free balm was designed to support targeted areas with immediate cooling then warming as it absorbs and gets to work. Apply pre- and post-workout or whenever needed to enhance stamina and kick in recovery response.



• Organically grown hemp-derived CBD

• Fast-absorbing hands-free balm

• Cools then warms as it relaxes

• Pleasant, subtle scent



A proprietary blend of herbs, known to have stamina- and circulation-enhancing properties, works synergistically with soothing camphor and arnica for a greater effect than each alone, especially when combined with our full-spectrum CBD. Apply before and after physical activity or whenever needed to soothe, boost recovery and keep you moving at your best.



It All Starts with Our Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Sustainably grown and made in the USA, our full-spectrum hemp-derived oil contains its source plants’ full cannabinoid and terpene profile. Plant-based, Kosher-certified, Non-GMO, gluten-free.



Feeling Good, Doing Good

Social good is fundamental to our mission. Our pledge: For every purchase of a Bloom Farms product, we donate a healthy meal to a food-insecure person.



Ingredients

Cera Alba, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Menthol, Camphor, Whole-Plant Hemp Extract, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Proprietary Herbal Blend, Cetyl Alcohol, Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens (Geranium Rose) Leaf Oil, Boswellia Carterii (Frankincense) Oil.



Contents

Size: 1.55 oz (44.3 g)

CBD Content: 600 mg



Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.