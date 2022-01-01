This lightweight lotion was designed as daily support for continuous relief of targeted areas. Recommended use is starting with up to three applications per day, then one or two times daily to maintain. Reviewed by a dermatologist, clinically tested, hypoallergenic formula.



In addition to our proprietary herbal blend, our broad-spectrum CBD is enhanced with black cumin seed oil and other herbs that provide strong, long-lasting relief. This lightweight formula absorbs quickly and leaves no greasy residue.



• Hypoallergenic formula

• Clinically tested, reviewed by a dermatologist

• 1.7 oz (50 ml) with 600 mg CBD

• Use as a regimen for maximum benefit

• Airless pump to maximize shelf life

• Use up to three times daily, then once or twice daily to maintain



Made with Love

We work with responsible American farmers to craft the finest products available. All of our products are thoughtfully formulated from specific hemp strains and thoroughly lab-tested for potency and purity.



Daily Support for Continuous Relief

Our proprietary herbal blend plus key herbs and black cumin seed oil work synergistically with CBD for a greater effect. Best used as a daily regimen to provide daily support, it’s recommended to start with up to three applications per day, then one or two to maintain.



Feeling Good, Doing Good

Did you know that for every product sold, we donate a healthy meal to a food-insecure person? With the support of our loyal customers and our tireless food bank partners, we recently surpassed 2.5 million meals donated through our 1-for-1 program. Thank you!



Ingredients

Water, Cetyl Alcohol, Nigella Sativa (Black Cumin) Seed Oil, Proprietary Herbal Blend, (Broad-Spectrum) Whole-Plant Hemp Extract, Heptyl Undecylenate, Jojoba Esters, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Candelilla/Jojoba/Rice Bran Polyglyceryl-3 Esters, Glyceryl Stearate, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Oil, Salvia Sclarea (Clary) Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Cetyl Hydroxycellulose, Xanthan Gum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Caprylyl Glycol.



Contents

Size: 1.7 fl. oz (50 ml)

CBD Content: 600 mg



Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.