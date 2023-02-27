A cross the famously delicious strains Blue Dream and Banana Cheese, Banana Dream is a sativa-dominant with beyond tasty flavor. This strain features punches of a potent rush of energy that stretches into long-lasting creativity. With alternating sweet, tropical and herbal notes, this strain is the perfect palate-pleaser.
