What do you get when you cross the famously delicious strains Blue Dream and Banana Cheese? Beyond tasty flavor, sativa-dominant Banana Dream punches with a potent rush of cerebral energy that stretches into long-lasting creativity and industriousness. With alternating sweet, tropical and herbal notes, this one’s a real palate-pleaser.
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.