Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand BLOOM FARMS

BLOOM FARMS

Blackberry CBD Vapor Cartridge - 500 MG

About this product

Premium uncut CBD oil plus natural flavor* and hardware optimized for a clean vape experience.
500 mg oil (250 mg CBD)
60+% cannabinoids content
Includes CBC, CBG and CBN
FDA food-grade material (BPA/BPS-free)
Flavor: rich, tart sun-ripened berries
Optimized for vape up to 300+ puffs
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!