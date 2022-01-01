About this product
This sativa-leaning hybrid picks up some of the best qualities of its forebears: robust tasty notes from Cherry Pie (think sweet, fruity dessert) and potent effects from Durban Poison. Cerebral effects come on heavy and fast, lending good humor and chattiness almost immediately, while an equally strong body buzz eases in and settles into pure sedation.
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.