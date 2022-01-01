• Per Bottle: 200 mg CBN, 1000 mg CBD

• Per Serving: 1.7 mg CBN, 8.3 mg CBD

• 120 1/4 ml servings

• Gluten-Free, Kosher-Certified, Non-GMO



Dream without compromise! Potent hemp-derived CBN (cannabinol) is combined with organically grown full-spectrum whole-plant hemp tincture for boosted evening relaxation and sedative effects. Non-intoxicating. Evening use only.



True Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

With all the cannabinoids and beneficial terpenes of its source plants for a more effective “entourage effect,” our true full-spectrum CBD oil starts with unique varieties of CBD-rich clean hemp.



+ Pure CBN for an Even More Restful Sleep

Our signature CBD extract is enhanced with potent cannabinol (CBN) isolate for boosted evening relaxation and sedative effect.



CBD Benefits Plus Enhanced Relaxation & Rest

Hemp-derived CBD is said to encourage mind-body balance, relaxation and an overall sense of wellness. This formula is our organically grown full-spectrum hemp extract enhanced with potent CBN isolate for an even better night’s rest.



Crafted with Safety & Quality in Mind

Our ethically grown hemp and CBD tinctures are meticulously lab-tested for safety and consistency. This commitment to social responsibility extends to our 1-for-1 program. Our pledge: For every purchase of a BLOOM FARMS CBD product, we donate a healthy meal to a food-insecure individual or family.