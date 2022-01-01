About this product
Fuel up with supercharged flavor and high-octane effects that inspire chill happiness and relaxed comfort. A strong bouquet of diesel carries notes of sweet fruit and hints of tasty cake.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.