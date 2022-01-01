About this product
With herbal notes of sour earth and fresh paint and pops of pepper and citrus, award-winning GG #4 has a huge following and critical acclaim for its potent hybrid effects. The extreme mental uplift of its initial rush encourages creativity and clarity before gently melting into long-lasting, heavy relaxation.
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.