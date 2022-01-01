This puckering sativa-leaning strain, named for the unusual flavor mix of dark berry and complex pops of varied fruit and spices, reminds us of a fruit tart. Enjoy mental uplift and focused creativity to fuel an intellectually productive day.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.