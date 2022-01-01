About this product
With notes of lemon, pepper and pine, this heavy indica cross of OG Kush and Grape rules for evening decompression. A slow onset of physical relaxation gives way to full-body sedation many people find encouraging to sleep.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Cured Resin: Hand-selected plants are masterfully trimmed and cured to yield consistently smooth richness and satisfying nuanced flavor. CO2-extracted oil is skillfully blended with ultra-premium distillate for enhanced potency.
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.