BLOOM FARMS
Natural CBD Vapor Cartridge - 500 MG
About this product
Premium uncut CBD oil and hardware optimized for a clean vape experience.
500 mg oil (250 mg CBD)
60+% cannabinoids content
Includes CBC, CBG and CBN
FDA food-grade material (BPA/BPS-free)
Flavor: the pure essence of true California
Optimized for vape up to 300+ puffs
500 mg oil (250 mg CBD)
60+% cannabinoids content
Includes CBC, CBG and CBN
FDA food-grade material (BPA/BPS-free)
Flavor: the pure essence of true California
Optimized for vape up to 300+ puffs
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!