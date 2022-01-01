About this product
The strong fruit flavor of Papaya Punch is matched by its strong indica-leaning effects. It’s a sweet way to calm and soothe the mind and body on a relaxing solo evening or low-key gathering with friends.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
About this brand
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.