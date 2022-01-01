The strong fruit flavor of Papaya Punch is matched by its strong indica-leaning effects. It’s a sweet way to calm and soothe the mind and body on a relaxing solo evening or low-key gathering with friends.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.