About this product
• Per Serving: 10 mg CBD
• 120 1/4 ml servings
• Gluten-Free, Kosher-Certified, Non-GMO
• Organically grown & made in the USA
Clean, Potent & True to the Plant
Grown and made in the USA from unique varieties of CBD-rich clean hemp, our pure, all-natural formulas are exceedingly simple: just Organic MCT Oil (Coconut Oil) and extract derived from Organic Hemp.
Mind-Body Balance & General Wellness
A regimen of non-intoxicating CBD (cannabidiol) is said to encourage ideal mind-body balance and an overall sense of wellness. It’s also often chosen to encourage evening relaxation and restful sleep.
How CBD is Extracted Matters
Our proprietary method of gentle thermal extraction of CBD means absolutely no harsh solvents or additives are used. “Flash activation” preserves the source plant’s full cannabinoid and terpene profile to ensure a truly full-spectrum extract.
Crafted with Safety & Quality in Mind
Our ethically grown hemp and CBD tinctures are meticulously lab-tested for safety and consistency. This commitment to social responsibility extends to our 1-for-1 program. Our pledge: For every purchase of a BLOOM FARMS CBD product, we donate a healthy meal to a food-insecure individual or family.
• 120 1/4 ml servings
• Gluten-Free, Kosher-Certified, Non-GMO
• Organically grown & made in the USA
Clean, Potent & True to the Plant
Grown and made in the USA from unique varieties of CBD-rich clean hemp, our pure, all-natural formulas are exceedingly simple: just Organic MCT Oil (Coconut Oil) and extract derived from Organic Hemp.
Mind-Body Balance & General Wellness
A regimen of non-intoxicating CBD (cannabidiol) is said to encourage ideal mind-body balance and an overall sense of wellness. It’s also often chosen to encourage evening relaxation and restful sleep.
How CBD is Extracted Matters
Our proprietary method of gentle thermal extraction of CBD means absolutely no harsh solvents or additives are used. “Flash activation” preserves the source plant’s full cannabinoid and terpene profile to ensure a truly full-spectrum extract.
Crafted with Safety & Quality in Mind
Our ethically grown hemp and CBD tinctures are meticulously lab-tested for safety and consistency. This commitment to social responsibility extends to our 1-for-1 program. Our pledge: For every purchase of a BLOOM FARMS CBD product, we donate a healthy meal to a food-insecure individual or family.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bloom Farms
True to our California heritage, we live where groundbreaking innovation and the wilds of nature intersect… forever striving to master the front of the wave and always evolving to remain best of class in product and service.
We create exceptional products with classic design and are guided by a fundamental belief that companies should help make the world a better place.
We create exceptional products with classic design and are guided by a fundamental belief that companies should help make the world a better place.