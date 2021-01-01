Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand BLOOM FARMS

BLOOM FARMS

Relieve 600 MG Full-spectrum CBD Tincture

About this product

600 mg CBD (5 mg per 1/4 ml serving)
Organically grown & made in the USA
Ecologically sound biodynamic farming practices
No solvents—just gentle thermal extraction
Supports 1-for-1 program to fight food insecurity
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!