BLOOM FARMS
Stone Fruit CBD Vapor Cartridge - 500 MG
About this product
Premium uncut CBD oil plus natural flavor* and hardware optimized for a clean vape experience.
500 mg oil (250 mg CBD)
60+% cannabinoids content
Includes CBC, CBG and CBN
FDA food-grade material (BPA/BPS-free)
Flavor: a tempting blend of plum, apricot & cherry
Optimized for vape up to 300+ puffs
*may contain trace amounts of coconut
500 mg oil (250 mg CBD)
60+% cannabinoids content
Includes CBC, CBG and CBN
FDA food-grade material (BPA/BPS-free)
Flavor: a tempting blend of plum, apricot & cherry
Optimized for vape up to 300+ puffs
*may contain trace amounts of coconut
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!