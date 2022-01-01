About this product
Wedding Cake is the delicious cross between GSC and Cherry Pie. This savory hybrid strain is rich with vanilla and sweet earth and offers a relaxed, grounding sensation. This heavenly tasting hybrid flower should be indulged in sparingly as it packs a powerful THC punch.
Flavor Profile: Sweet and earthy with a dab of delectable vanilla
About this brand
Bloom Farms
True to our California heritage, we live where groundbreaking innovation and the wilds of nature intersect… forever striving to master the front of the wave and always evolving to remain best of class in product and service.
We create exceptional products with classic design and are guided by a fundamental belief that companies should help make the world a better place.
