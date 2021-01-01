Loading…
Logo for the brand Bloom Yellow Bottles

Bloom Yellow Bottles

Final

About this product

· Finishing product promotes flower development through various natural plant extracts
· Used during the last 2 weeks of flower cycle – will create new white growth and increase flower size.
· Harvest within two weeks of first application
· Can be used if harvesting the top canopy first and leaving the bottom canopy to gain more weight
· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product
· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
