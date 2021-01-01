About this product

· Highly concentrated hybrid, buffered base nutrients

· Dedicated vegetative cycle base nutrients

· More suited to vegetative cycles over 2 weeks

· Will provide all the macro and micro nutrient the plant requires

· All input ingredients are chelated and available over a wide pH range

· On dilution it will pH around 5.5 – 5.8 and should remain stable (any fluctuations between 5.5 – 6.5 should be left for the system to stabilize)

· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)