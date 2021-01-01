Bloom Yellow Bottles
Phat
About this product
· Promotes flower development through various natural minerals and plant extracts
· Will increase flower size, flower width and flower weight
· The phosphorus and potassium natural minerals are extracted from plants and ancient sea beds.
· Utilizes Sugar Translocation Technology (STT) and Phytic Acid to make flowers Phat fast
· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product
· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
