About this product

· Promotes a healthy plant through natural mineral availability

· Contains condensed sea water with a full mineral profile of 100 chemical elements and low sodium levels.

· Contains all the minerals that exist in the sea that are not included in nutrient products due to the cost of the refined material

· These minerals assist the plant to perform at its peak

· Can be used as a remedy if the plant is suffering from stress and nutrient deficiency

· The sodium has been removed during the natural process of condensing the solution via the sun

· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product

· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)