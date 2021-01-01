Bloom Yellow Bottles
Sea Minerals
About this product
· Promotes a healthy plant through natural mineral availability
· Contains condensed sea water with a full mineral profile of 100 chemical elements and low sodium levels.
· Contains all the minerals that exist in the sea that are not included in nutrient products due to the cost of the refined material
· These minerals assist the plant to perform at its peak
· Can be used as a remedy if the plant is suffering from stress and nutrient deficiency
· The sodium has been removed during the natural process of condensing the solution via the sun
· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product
· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
· Contains condensed sea water with a full mineral profile of 100 chemical elements and low sodium levels.
· Contains all the minerals that exist in the sea that are not included in nutrient products due to the cost of the refined material
· These minerals assist the plant to perform at its peak
· Can be used as a remedy if the plant is suffering from stress and nutrient deficiency
· The sodium has been removed during the natural process of condensing the solution via the sun
· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product
· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!