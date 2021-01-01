About this product

· Promotes a healthy plant through fish hydrolysate, natural plant extracts and fulvic acid

· Sustainable cold composted blue fin tuna promotes a healthy root zone through the micro organism that composted the product

· Assists in the absorption of macro and micro nutrient from the chelating of the proteins and amino acids

· The cold composted kelp promotes natural hormones, minerals and vitamins that assist the plant in stress conditions

· Fulvic acid assists the plant with macro and micro nutrient absorption and provides fuel for micro organism multiplication

· Microorganisms assist in breaking down decaying plant material in the root zone and promote nutrient absorption

· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product

· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)