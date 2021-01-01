Bloom Yellow Bottles
Ultra
About this product
· Promotes early flower development through various natural plant extracts
· Will trigger plants into flower within 3 days
· Plant height will be shortened due to the change to flower in a short period
· Flowers will only be female flowers (only switch on genes responsible for the development of female flowers)
· Can use special dosage as a remedy if plants are stressed and are changing to hermaphrodite or male flowers
· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product
· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
