About this product

· Promotes early flower development through various natural plant extracts

· Will trigger plants into flower within 3 days

· Plant height will be shortened due to the change to flower in a short period

· Flowers will only be female flowers (only switch on genes responsible for the development of female flowers)

· Can use special dosage as a remedy if plants are stressed and are changing to hermaphrodite or male flowers

· In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product

· Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)