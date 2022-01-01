About this product
F50 spray is a convenient way to enjoy relief from everyday anxiety, stress, inflammation, and minor aches and pains.*
Like all Blue Harvest products, caprylic CBD oil is produced to the highest standards from the finest ingredients available:
Organic, hemp derived cannabidiol, grown in Colorado
98% C8 MCT (caprylic) coconut oil
Produced in pharmaceutical-grade laboratories
Vegan, gluten-free, and pet-friendly
Third party lab tested, see lab results for this product here.
Taking CBD sublingually improves its efficiency when compared to other delivery methods.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Wondering what makes caprylic CBD oil so effective? Or why we choose isolate-based over full/broad-spectrum? Or why we use sprays over droppers? Get answers to these and other CBD question on our CBD Education page.
The Blue Harvest Guarantee – If you are not satisfied, return your product within 45 days for a refund.
