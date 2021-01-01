Blue Label Naturals
About this product
9.5+ pH Alkaline CBD Water
Used to help with muscle & joint recovery (especially after workouts), efficient rehydration, daily hydration, and electrolyte balance
Unflavored
Full-spectrum CBD
Bottle size: 16.9 fl. oz.
Available Strength: 5mg
Used to help with muscle & joint recovery (especially after workouts), efficient rehydration, daily hydration, and electrolyte balance
Unflavored
Full-spectrum CBD
Bottle size: 16.9 fl. oz.
Available Strength: 5mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!