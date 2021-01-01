Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Blue Label Naturals

Blue Label Naturals

Fruit CBD Gummies

Buy Here

About this product

Fruit-flavored CBD Chewable Gummies
Used to help with systemic joint and muscle discomfort, appetite balance, relaxation, and managing the stress and anxiety of everyday life
Naturally flavored with Strawberry, Orange, & Lime extract
Full-spectrum CBD
Bottle count: 30 Gummies
Available Strength: 600mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!