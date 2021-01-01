Loading…
Blue Label Naturals

Organic Avocado Oil CBD Tincture 2,500 mg

Oral or topical CBD tincture
Used to help with muscle and joint discomfort, appetite balance, promoting a restful night of sleep, and with managing the stress and anxiety of everyday life
Formulated with Certified Organic Avocado Oil
99.99% pure CBD isolate
Bottle size: 60mL
Available Strengths: 1,000mg | 2,500mg | 5,000mg | 10,000mg
