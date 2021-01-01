Blue Label Naturals
About this product
Topical lip balm
Used for relief from dry, cracked, or irritated lips
Use as an everyday lip moisturizer
Naturally flavored with organic peppermint extract
Full-spectrum CBD
Tube size: 2mL
Available Strength: 5mg CBD
Used for relief from dry, cracked, or irritated lips
Use as an everyday lip moisturizer
Naturally flavored with organic peppermint extract
Full-spectrum CBD
Tube size: 2mL
Available Strength: 5mg CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!