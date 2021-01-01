Loading…
Logo for the brand Blue Label Naturals

Blue Label Naturals

Sour Fruit CBD Gummies with Melatonin

Sour Fruit CBD Chewable Gummies
Used to help with systemic joint and muscle discomfort, appetite balance, relaxation, and promotes a restful night of sleep
Naturally flavored with Strawberry, Orange, & Lime extract
Full-spectrum CBD and Melatonin (2mg per gummy)
Bottle count: 30 Gummies
Available Strength: 600mg
