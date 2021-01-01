Blue Label Naturals
About this product
Sour Fruit CBD Chewable Gummies
Used to help with systemic joint and muscle discomfort, appetite balance, relaxation, and promotes a restful night of sleep
Naturally flavored with Strawberry, Orange, & Lime extract
Full-spectrum CBD and Melatonin (2mg per gummy)
Bottle count: 30 Gummies
Available Strength: 600mg
Used to help with systemic joint and muscle discomfort, appetite balance, relaxation, and promotes a restful night of sleep
Naturally flavored with Strawberry, Orange, & Lime extract
Full-spectrum CBD and Melatonin (2mg per gummy)
Bottle count: 30 Gummies
Available Strength: 600mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!