A Collaboration with WONDERBRETT Blueberry OZK = Beyond Blueberry + Strawberry OZK JELLY SAUCE The Blue River™ Jelly Sauce AVD Cart is a signature branded product made from single origin solvent-less hash oil designed from a blend of ultra refined rosin sauce and our infamous Blue River™ Jelly. Blue River™ Jelly Sauce AVD Carts embody the true flavor of the genetics created with a higher potency than our signature series full spectrum sauce that delivers a longer lasting mind to body experience. Blue River™ Live Jelly Sauce Carts are created in collaboration with FullyMelted. 92.3% Overall Potency THC: 76.68% | THC-A 1.04% | Other Cannabinoids 5% | Terpenes: 9.65% FEATURES 510 Compatible Strain Specific Blends 100% Cannabis Derived True Full Spectrum Extract True Cannabis Experience Mechanically Extracted Ultra Refined No Additives Lab Tested Pesticide Free Chemical Free Lead Free
Blue River™ has received over 59 Cannabis Awards for our innovative solvenltless technology, trademark branded products, and advanced formulations. We believe cannabis products should be made naturally and without the use of chemicals, solvents, gases, additives, artificial fragrances, GMOs, or fillers. Our sustainable practices and advanced mechanical separation technology (AMST™) create unadulterated, plant-based cannabis products for consumers without a negative impact on the environment. Blue River™ branded products are created from small craft batches with licensed manufacturers, trusted cultivators, and select local dispensaries to bring to market our authentic cannabis experiences in over 150 locations nationwide.