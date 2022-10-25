About this product
Made with Bluegrass Hemp Oil's Genesis Blend, this concentrated soothing balm contains 250 mg CBD + CBDa and is infused with Beeswax, Copernicia cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, and lavender and lemongrass essential oils.
Calming Balm is great for topical treatment of skin irritation. Users have reported Calming Balm helps seal in moisture to protect against dry skin, psoriasis, and eczema.
Suggested Use: Gently massage onto irritated area until absorbed. Use as needed.
NOTICE: For external use only. Do not apply to broken skin. Avoid contact with eyes. If any adverse reaction occurs, stop use and consult your physician. Store in a cool place.
Contains trace amounts of THC in accordance with the Federal Farm Bill of 2018.
About this brand
Bluegrass Hemp Oil
Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.