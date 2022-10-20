About this product
Don’t settle for self-care Sunday when you can soak every day. Shake a little (or a lot) of our CBD bath soak, slip into the tub, and let it all melt away.
Our bloom-crafted, full-spectrum CBD extract paired with soothing Epsom salts and powerful essential oils. So get your robe off and your relaxation on. Available in 4 different blends:
Breathe: A blend of essential oils which are typically used as anti-cough agents, natural decongestants and for their antiviral properties.
Relax: A blend of essential oils used as natural sedatives and antidepressants.
Relief: A blend of eucalyptus and spearmint oils known for reducing pain and inflammation.
Soothe: Lavender essential oil combined with other hydrating and soothing ingredients to leave your skin feeling silky and refreshed
About this brand
Bluegrass Hemp Oil
Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.